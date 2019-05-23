The Latest: Tom Hanks joins “Today” show at Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest from media day for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Danica Patrick prefers being in front of TV cameras over being behind the wheel for this year’s Indy 500.

Patrick is back at the Brickyard this year as part of NBC’s crew. She is working alongside Mike Tirico as the network broadcasts the race for the first time. ABC had the TV rights until this year.

Patrick said a friend texted her a picture from a year ago, when she was back at the track for her last start as a driver. It was a fond memory for Patrick, who built her reputation largely by what she accomplished in the Indianapolis 500.

She says: “I’m really glad it’s 2019. It’s stressful. It’s risky. And I got out of it unscathed.”