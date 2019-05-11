The Latest: Rossi returns to pits after taking early hit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the IndyCar Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (all times local):

6 p.m.

Simon Pagenaud passed five-time series champ Scott Dixon on the second-to-last lap Sunday and pulled away for his third IndyCar Grand Prix victory as rooster tails from the wet track flew behind him as he crossed the famed yard of bricks.

The Frenchman won for the first time since the 2017 season finale at Sonoma, finishing 2.0469 seconds ahead of Dixon.

Dixon led most of the second half of the race but Pagenaud made an inside move on the second turn of Lap 84, bumped wheels with Dixon in the third turn and sped away through the fourth.

Jack Harvey finished third for Meyer Shank Racing. He had a career-best finish in his first race in the rain, which forced all 24 drivers to change to rain tires over the final 20 laps.

Team Penske has won five straight races on Indy’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

Pagenaud called his 12th career IndyCar win the sweetest of his career.

Dixon has finished second three times this season. It also is his third straight second-place finish in this race.