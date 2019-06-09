The Latest: Newgarden gets 1st Texas win, 3rd of season

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the IndyCar race in Texas (all times local):

9:50 p.m.

Josef Newgarden has his first IndyCar victory in Texas and is the first three-time winner in the series this year.

Newgarden held off Alexander Rossi over the final 10 laps. Newgarden won the season opener in St. Petersburg and again last week in the first of two in Detroit.

Defending champion Scott Dixon was knocked out after tangling with 19-year-old Colton Herta with about 20 laps remaining. Dixon ended up 17th and Herta 18th. Dixon was trying to tie the track record with a fourth Texas win.

It was another win for Team Penske in Texas as well. The fifth win this season for Penske was its 14th in the past 19 races on the 1½-mile high speed oval.

Rossi pulled even and got slightly past Newgarden several times over the closing laps. But Newgarden kept pulling back in front going into the first turn.

It was 13th career win for this season’s IndyCar points leader.