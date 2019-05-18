The Latest: Byron moves into NASCAR All-Star Race

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR All-Star Race (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

We’re rolling at the NASCAR All-Star Race.

There will be no points at the end, just $1 million for the winner.

Clint Bowyer led the 19 contenders to the green flag, with 2017 All-Star winner Kyle Busch right alongside.

Kevin Harvick, a past All-Star winner, quickly moved past Bowyer to take the very early lead.

The opening stage is 30 laps, then a pair of 20-lap segments before a 15-lap race to the finish.

Earlier, Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace and William Byron advanced from the Monster Energy Open. Alex Bowman gave owner Rick Hendrick four All-Stars when he won the NASCAR fan vote to get the final berth.