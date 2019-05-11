The Latest: 3 car chiefs ejected after cars fail inspection

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

The green flag has flown and the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway is under way with a gray sky and cold temperatures that could allow some big names to drive to the front.

Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano were among 11 drivers whose teams failed the prerace inspection. They were forced to line up behind cars that cleared on the first try.

The new rules package was expected to make passing difficult at Kansas, but the weather should give the guys in the back a chance. Once they get to the front, though, they will have to contend with defending race winner and pole sitter Kevin Harvick.