The Latest: Police: NASCAR chief’s blood level was 2x limit

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of NASCAR chairman Brian France (all times local):

Brian France has taken a leave of absence as chairman and CEO of NASCAR following his arrest in New York’s Hamptons on charges of driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone.

France said in a statement Monday that his indefinite leave will be used to focus on his “personal affairs.”

NASCAR Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President Jim France assumed the role of interim chairman and chief executive officer. Brian France is the nephew of Jim France.

NASCAR was founded in 1947 by Bill France Sr. Brian France is his grandson and has been CEO since 2003.