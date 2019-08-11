The Latest: Martin Truex Jr. wins 1st stage at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway (all times local):

4:12 p.m.

Martin Truex Jr. won the first stage of the NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway, rallying from inspection failures that forced him to start 38th and last.

He earned a playoff point for leading the race after 60 laps, making the 500th start of his career.

Shortly thereafter, pole sitter Brad Keselowski took the lead in the race again.

The woes for Jimmie Johnson continued early in the race. The seven-time champion made contact with a wall, damaging his right rear quarter panel and tire. He was forced to make a pit stop, which was not completed quickly because of the extensive damage.