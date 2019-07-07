The Latest: Lightning halts Daytona race with Haley leading

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR race at Daytona (all times local):

3:18 p.m.

Lighting has halted the NASCAR race at Daytona International Speedway with Justin Haley in the lead.

The 20-year-old Haley is a part-time driver for newcomer Spire Motorsports. He finished second in Friday night’s second-tier Xfinity Series race while driving for Kaulig Racing. This is his third Cup Series start.

Kurt Busch was leading the 400-mile race after a 17-car wreck. But Busch ducked onto pit road for fuel under caution. That left Haley out front, and when the red flag was brought out because of a nearby lightning strike, it left Busch in 18th.as cars were parked and covered on pit road.