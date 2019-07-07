The Latest: Lightning halts Daytona race with Haley leading

<p> Joey Logano (22) and Kyle Busch (18) lead the field to start the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna) </p>

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR race at Daytona (all times local):

3:18 p.m.

Lighting has halted the NASCAR race at Daytona International Speedway with Justin Haley in the lead.

The 20-year-old Haley is a part-time driver for newcomer Spire Motorsports. He finished second in Friday night’s second-tier Xfinity Series race while driving for Kaulig Racing. This is his third Cup Series start.

Kurt Busch was leading the 400-mile race after a 17-car wreck. But Busch ducked onto pit road for fuel under caution. That left Haley out front, and when the red flag was brought out because of a nearby lightning strike, it left Busch in 18th.as cars were parked and covered on pit road.