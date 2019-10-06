The Latest: Larson wins playoff to race at Dover to advance

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR race at Dover International Speedway (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

Kyle Larson pulled away late and won the playoff race at Dover International Speedway to snap a 75-race winless streak and earn an automatic berth in the next round.

Larson had nine runner-up finshes in the No. 42 Chevrolet since his last win Sept. 9, 2017, in Richmond, keeping the Chip Ganassi Racing driver in championship contention.

Larson has six career Cup victories and his first one in the playoffs. He led 154 laps late after Denny Hamlin went from dominant to dud midway through the race. Hamlin led 219 laps before fading.

Larson did win the non-points All-Star race this year.

NASCAR playoff drivers took the top six spots: Martin Truex Jr. finished second, followed by Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick, Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

_____

4:40 p.m.

Denny Hamlin led 219 laps but faded at the end of the second stage to allow Martin Truex Jr. to zip by him and win the stage at Dover.

Truex, Kyle Larson and Hamlin took the top three spots as the stage in the NASCAR playoff ended.

Hamlin led most of the race from the pole as he chased his first win at Dover in a career that started in 2006. He is making his 500th career start and Dover is celebrating its 100th race.