The Latest: Byron moves into NASCAR All-Star Race

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR All-Star Race (all times local):

10:20 p.m.

Kyle Larson got a push to the front from Kevin Harvick in the final stage, then held off the defending champion to win the NASCAR All-Star Race on Saturday night.

Larson advanced into the prime-time spectacle by winning the Monster Energy Open earlier at Charlotte Motor Speedway, then kept near the top until the next-to-last restart when he was in sixth position. That’s when Larson slipped between Kyle Busch and Joey Logano before Harvick pushed him hard to the front.

Larson earned the $1 million first prize and got a measure of success in a season best remembered for his going airborne and barrel rolling a half-dozen times in a scary, last-lap crash at Talladega Superspeedway last month.

Harvick was second, Busch third, Logano fourth and Bubba Wallace fifth.