The Latest: Truex dominant early at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Richmond Raceway (all times local):

10:35 p.m.

Kyle Busch passed Brad Keselowski with 38 laps to go and held off hard-charging Kevin Harvick to win the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Richmond.

Busch won for the sixth time in his career on the 0.75-mile oval of Richmond Raceway, and for the first time in the fall.

Harvick closed a gap of more than 1.5 seconds over the final few laps, but was not able to deprive Busch from tying him with a season-best seven wins this season.

Martin Truex Jr., who swept the first two stages before a penalty forced him to play catch up, rallied for third, followed by Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola.

It was the first time all season that the three drivers who have dominated all season claimed the top three spots in a race.