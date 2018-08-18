The Latest: Kyle Busch showered in boos at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest from NASCAR’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway (all times local):

9:50 p.m.

Kurt Busch has won the NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway to steal the spotlight from his younger brother.

Busch’s victory was his first of the season and sixth career Cup win on the Tennessee bullring. He raced Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer hard on a late restart to grab the lead and hung on to earn a spot in the playoffs.

Kyle Larson finished second and fell one spot short of sweeping the Xfinity Series and Cup races at Bristol.

Kyle Busch was seeking his eighth Cup win at Bristol but started a 15-car accident on the second lap. He fell two laps off the pace, rallied back to the lead lap, but spun Martin Truex Jr. while racing for second.

Kyle Busch had another late spin that gave his older brother the late restart to win and claim the Bristol trophy.