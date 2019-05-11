The Latest: 3 car chiefs ejected after cars fail inspection

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night (all times local):

10 p.m.

Brad Keselowski has raced to his third NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season, holding off a charging pack in overtime to take the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway.

Keselowski took the lead from Alex Bowman with seven laps to go, building a big lead before a caution came out for Matt DiBenedetto. Keselowski roared away on the restart and held off Bowman and Erik Jones to add to his victories this season at Atlanta and Martinsville.

Keselowski’s win came one day after longtime Truck Series driver Mike Mittler died of cancer at the age of 67. Mittler helped to give Keselowski and many others a chance in racing.