The Latest: Kaiser crash leaves Juncos Racing in dire shape

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on Indianapolis 500 practice (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Kyle Kaiser nearly went airborne in a crash during Indianapolis 500 practice.

Kaiser has been in a tough spot all week because two of his major sponsors pulled their funding the day before Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Now Juncos Racing has a destroyed race car one day before qualifying for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Kaiser appeared to dip below the white line on the low portion of the track when he lost control and spun into the outside wall. The car turned upward and onto on wheel before the tub smashed back to the track surface. It was similar to the crash rookie Patricio O’Ward had a day earlier.

Kasier says he “just lost it right in the middle of the corner.”

Juncos Racing is now in a dire position before Saturday qualifying. It will have to rebuild a car from scratch or acquire one from another team.