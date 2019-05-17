The Latest: Kaiser crash leaves Juncos Racing in dire shape

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on Indianapolis 500 practice (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Juncos Racing will work overnight if needed to have a car ready to qualify for the Indianapolis 500.

Kyle Kaiser crashed the car early on “Fast Friday” at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the near-airborne wreck destroyed the entry. Juncos lost both its primary sponsors right before practice began this week for the May 26 race, but Kaiser had managed an impressive three days on track until the accident.

Team owner Ricardo Juncos praised Kaiser and the crew for not bowing to the adversity.

Juncos says they’ve “consistently improved our times each day” and now are faced with the challenge of getting the backup car on track and set for qualifying.

He says he’s confident “this group will not stop working until we get back on track. We will be working hard all day and night.”

The two-day qualifying process begins Saturday.