The Latest: Jack Roush inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

Jack Roush has been inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The championship-winning team owner was introduced by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., one of his current drivers, and inducted by 2017 Hall of Fame driver Mark Martin. Roush wore his trademark Panama hat for his induction.

Roush teams have won a record 322 races across NASCAR’s three national series and the organization has five NASCAR national series owner championships. Roush is a graduate-level mathematician, engineering entrepreneur and a strong supporter of the Detroit automotive scene and Ford Motor Co., as well as a pilot.

He noted during his speech that he wasn’t expected to succeed when he launched his NASCAR team in 1988.

“Few if any knowledgeable fans and even fewer Cup team personnel would have given me favorable odds of surviving for more than three decades, as I stand before you tonight,” Roush said.

Roush gave credit to Martin, who the team was built around, and Ford for its longtime support to his program.