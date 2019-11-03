The Latest: Harvick goes for 3rd straight Texas fall Cup win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Kevin Harvick will start from the pole at Texas, where he will be trying to win the NASCAR Cup fall race for the third year in a row.

A victory Sunday would give Harvick one of the three remaining championship-contending spots in the season finale in two weeks.

Martin Truex Jr., who already is locked in for a title run on Nov. 17 at Homestead, starts 17th at Texas. He was the lowest qualifier of the eight playoff contenders.

Denny Hamlin, who won the spring race at Texas seven months ago, is starting on the second row.

The other five playoff contenders are all bunched together outside the top 10. Joey Logano, Kyle Bush, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney start in the 11th through 15th spots in the 40-car field.