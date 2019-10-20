The Latest: Hamlin wins 2nd stage at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series elimination race at Kansas Speedway (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Denny Hamlin further solidified his spot in the round of eight of NASCAR’s playoffs, dominating the second stage of Sunday’s Cup Series elimination race at Kansas Speedway.

While Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney have assured their spot in the next round, Hamlin was leading the 12 playoff drivers in the point standings coming into the race.

Blaney was second in the stage as playoff drivers swept the top eight spots. Martin Truex Jr. was third, William Byron and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott were next, and Kevin Harvick and Joey Logan were next before non-playoff driver Paul Menard.