The Latest: Mercedes pays tribute to F1 great Niki Lauda

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said Niki Lauda was a “bright light in my life” and that he is “struggling to believe you are gone.”

Lauda drives for Mercedes, where Lauda served in recent years as the non-executive chairman of the team.

“I will miss our conversations, our laughs, the big hugs after winning races together,” Hamilton said on Twitter. “God rest your soul.”

Hamilton said he would “always be here” for Lauda’s family.