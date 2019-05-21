The Latest: Mercedes pays tribute to F1 great Niki Lauda

former Austrian Formula One driver Niki Lauda stands in the Mercedes pit during the first free practice at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda has died at the age of 70.

BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on Niki Lauda’s death (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said Niki Lauda was a “bright light in my life” and that he is “struggling to believe you are gone.”

Lauda drives for Mercedes, where Lauda served in recent years as the non-executive chairman of the team.

“I will miss our conversations, our laughs, the big hugs after winning races together,” Hamilton said on Twitter. “God rest your soul.”

Hamilton said he would “always be here” for Lauda’s family.