The Latest: Haley wins rain-shortened Cup race at Daytona

<p> Joey Logano (22) and Kyle Busch (18) lead the field to start the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna) </p>

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR race at Daytona (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Justin Haley has won the rain-shortened Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway, his first at NASCAR’s top level.

Haley took the lead under caution — Kurt Busch surrendered the top spot when he pitted for new tires — and was declared the winner after heavy rain followed two lightning delays. There were 33 laps remaining when the 160-lap race was halted.

Haley was 27th when leader Austin Dillon triggered a 17-car crash that took out nearly half the field and most of the top contenders. He passed a number of wrecked cars and then several more that made pit stops.

The 20-year-old Haley won’t lock in a spot in the playoffs, though. He’s a full-time driver in the second-tier Xfinity Series and was making his third Cup Series start — all for newcomer Spire Motorsports. The team’s No. 77 Chevrolet could secure a postseason bid, but only if it ends up in the top 30 in points.

Nonetheless, it was a fitting end for the final July race at NASCAR’s most famous track.

The event, which was postponed a day because of rain, has been plagued by inclement weather and filled with unpredictable winners in recent years. It’s moving to late August in 2020 — the regular-season finale — as part of NASCAR’s significant schedule shake-up.

William Byron finished second, followed by seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and Ty Dillon. Manufacturer Chevrolet won for the second consecutive week and took the top four spots.

Ryan Newman was fifth in a Ford.