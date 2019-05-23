The Latest: Tom Hanks joins “Today” show at Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest from media day for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 (all times local):

5 p.m.

Four-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt has been given the Pop Dreyer Legends Award from the Dreyer & Reinbold racing team in honor of his contributions to motorsports and the community.

Foyt made his race debut in 1958, quickly becoming a fixture at the speedway. He won his first 500 four years later and his last in 1977. He last drove in the Indy 500 in 1992.

The award was presented by Dreyer & Reinbold owner Dennis Reinbold. He’s the grandson of Pop Dreyer, who began working at cars for the 1927 race. He kept working on them through the 1950s.

Foyt got into car ownership after retirement and won the race again in 1999 with Kenny Brack behind the wheel. Matheus Leist will start outside Row 1 for him on Sunday. Tony Kanaan will start 14th.