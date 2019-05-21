The Latest: Mercedes pays tribute to F1 great Niki Lauda

BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on Niki Lauda’s death (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Four-time Formula One champion Alain Prost says former teammate Niki Lauda was a role model.

Lauda and Prost drove together for two seasons for the McLaren team in 1984-85.

“It’s simple. When I started to take an interest in Formula One, I had two models: Jackie Stewart and Niki,” Prost told L’Equipe newspaper. “And I had the chance to spend two years by his side. These were the two most beautiful and best seasons of my career.”

Lauda beat Prost for the title by half a point in 1984, but the Frenchman said he never resented his former teammate, who died on Monday, aged 70.

“He taught me how to put things into perspective,” Prost said. “When I did not feel well, after a loss, he taught me how to get detached. He made me drink my first whisky in 1984 to take things off my mind. He taught me how to compartmentalize. That was his philosophy.”