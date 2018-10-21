The Latest: Logano wins 1st stage at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on NASCAR’s elimination race at Kansas Speedway (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Chase Elliott has won at Kansas Speedway to take momentum into the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs.

Elliott’s victory Sunday bookended the second round of the playoffs, which he opened with a victory at Dover and closed with the win at Kansas. He was already locked into the third round of the playoffs.

The playoff field was cut by four drivers. Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman and Ryan Blaney were eliminated from championship contention.

Larson tried to run down Elliott to get the win to extend his title hopes but wound up third behind Kyle Busch.

The drivers who advanced into the round of eight are Elliott, Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch.