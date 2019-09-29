The Latest: Elliott wins 2nd stage of Charlotte playoff race

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on NASCAR’s playoff elimination race at Charlotte Motor Speedway (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Chase Elliott has won the second stage of Sunday’s elimination race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the points awarded clinched him a spot in the second round of the playoffs.

Elliott drove through the field on fresh tires and snatched the lead away from Brad Keselowski with one lap remaining in the stage.

Clint Bowyer finished third in the stage to pick up critical playoff points that may help him advance into the second round. He started the day in the bottom four of the 16-driver field in danger of elimination.

Kyle Larson won the first stage but his race fell apart minutes later when he was penalized for pitting outside the box during the stops at the end of the stage. He had to return to pit road, where he was forced to sit in his car for a lap. He rejoined the field in 35th, one lap off the pace.

Larson had rallied to 17th by the end of the second stage.

Alex Bowman continued to have a rough race and was involved with an on-track incident in which he spun Bubba Wallace. The contact appeared to be deliberate and Bowman told his team over the radio he was aggravated with Wallace and accused Wallace of flipping Bowman the middle finger for several laps in a row.