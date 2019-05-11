The Latest: 3 car chiefs ejected after cars fail inspection

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

Chase Elliott dominated the second stage of the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway.

The young star of the Hendrick Motorsports stable is trying to follow up his win at Talladega by winning at the 1 1/2-mile track. In fact, Elliott has all four of Chevrolet’s wins over the past 26 races as the manufacturer struggles to catch up with Ford and Toyota.

Stage 1 winner Kevin Harvick was second, followed by Erik Jones, Alex Bowman and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.