The Latest: Scott Dixon honored by Queen Elizabeth II

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on the Detroit Grand Prix (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

Scott Dixon has won the Detroit Grand Prix, giving the five-time champion his first win this year and the 45th of his career.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver from New Zealand finished nearly 2 seconds in front of rookie Marcus Ericsson, Will Power, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi.

Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud finished 17th after colliding Patricio O’Ward and Tony Kanaan colliding on the opening lap.