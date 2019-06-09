The Latest: Cup race at Michigan postponed because of rain

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway (all times EDT):

4:35 p.m.

NASCAR’s Cup race at Michigan has been postponed because of rain.

NASCAR will now attempt to hold the race Monday at 5 p.m. at Michigan International Speedway. The race never began Sunday, and the postponement was announced after a delay of about 2½ hours from the scheduled start time.

There was a brief moment, around 3 p.m., when a start seemed imminent. Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia, the grand marshal, even gave the command for drivers to start their engines. Cars were on the track, but rain quickly forced them to come onto pit road.