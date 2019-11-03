The Latest: Caution-free 2nd stage at Texas in Cup playoffs

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A caution-free second stage at Texas with none of the playoff contenders for the NASCAR Cup title in the top three, after there were six yellow flags in the first 85-lap segment.

Aric Almirola, Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson were running in the top three with 170 of 334 total laps completed.

Kyle Larson in fourth is the highest-running of the eight drivers still in contention for the NASCAR title, with Joey Logano fifth and polesitter Kevin Harvick sixth. Kyle Busch, in ninth, was the only other playoff contender to get points in the second stage.

The top four in season points through the second stage had Martin Truex Jr., already locked into one of the final four spots at Homestead after his win at Martinsville last week, still first, followed by Busch, Logano and Harvick.

Denny Hamlin, who started the day second in points, was running 32nd and three laps off the leading pace after an incident in the first stage. That dropped him to sixth in points.

Johnson, a seven-time winner at Texas, led 40 laps during the second stage. He has gone a career-long 92 races since his last win in 2017, and he had led only 27 laps overall since he was in front for 60 laps at Texas in the spring race seven months ago.