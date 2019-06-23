The Latest: Byron jumps past Larson for early Sonoma lead

<p> Daniel Hemric (8) and William Byron (24) drive into "The Carousel" at Sonoma Raceway during a NASCAR Cup Series practice Friday, June 21, 2019 in Sonoma, Calif. The track has put the tricky carousel turn back into its layout for the first time since 1997. (AP Photo/Greg Beacham) </p>

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series race in Sonoma (all times local):

12:21 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series race in Sonoma is underway.

William Byron got past pole-sitter Kyle Larson on the opening lap, putting his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the lead on a road course for the first time in his career.

Defending champion Martin Truex Jr. moved up from eighth to sixth early on.

The pre-race festivities featured multiple tributes to Darrell Waltrip. The Hall of Fame driver is retiring from the Fox Sports broadcast booth after the race.