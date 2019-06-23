The Latest: Byron jumps past Larson for early Sonoma lead

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series race in Sonoma (all times local):

12:21 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series race in Sonoma is underway.

William Byron got past pole-sitter Kyle Larson on the opening lap, putting his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the lead on a road course for the first time in his career.

Defending champion Martin Truex Jr. moved up from eighth to sixth early on.

The pre-race festivities featured multiple tributes to Darrell Waltrip. The Hall of Fame driver is retiring from the Fox Sports broadcast booth after the race.