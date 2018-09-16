The Latest: Harvick blows tire, crashes out in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR playoff opener at Las Vegas (all times local):

4:03 p.m.

Brad Keselowski has earned his third consecutive victory by winning the playoff-opening NASCAR race at Las Vegas, persevering through a wreck-filled afternoon and roaring away from the field in overtime.

Keselowski excelled on the final restart and secured team owner Roger Penske’s landmark 500th victory across all competitions.

Michael McDowell and Kurt Busch wrecked with just two laps to go, forcing a red-flag stop and overtime. After the drivers re-fired their engines for the two-lap shootout, nobody could keep up with Keselowski.

Kyle Larson was second, and defending Cup series champion Martin Truex Jr. was third.