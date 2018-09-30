The Latest: Kahne hopes to return for final 7 NASCAR races

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Ryan Blaney has won the debut race on the roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway because leaders Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson wrecked racing for the victory.

Truex was the leader headed into the final two turns of the hybrid track when Johnson tried to dive past him to snap a 58-race losing streak. Johnson spun into Truex, who also spun, and Blaney darted past for his first victory of the season.

The race was an elimination for four drivers from NASCAR’s playoff field.

The chaos on the final lap had NASCAR calculating who was eliminated from the playoffs.

Truex deliberately spun Johnson after the race.