The Latest: Windom in Freedom 100 after sprint car crash

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on Carb Day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (all times local):

2 p.m.

Indy Lights newcomer Oliver Askew passed teammate Ryan Norman at the start-finish line to win the Freedom 100 by a mere 0.0067 seconds, the fourth-closest finish in race history.

Askew took the lead entering the final lap, and it appeared Norman would be able to use the draft to pass for the win. He swung past on the outside along the backstretch and led through the first two turns, and then Norman dived to the inside as he tried to hold Askew off at the line.

Askew went just a bit lower and just a bit faster, winning Friday’s race by the width of his front wing for Andretti Autosport. It also gave Askew the lead in the series through seven of 18 races.

Rinus VeeKay was third in a race in which the top five were separated by six-tenths of a second.