The Latest: Another hard hit for Elliott’s Cup title shot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Chase Elliott has had another bad break in his NASCAR Cup playoff chase.

Elliott got loose going into the second turn only nine laps into Sunday’s race at Texas, and the rear end of his No. 9 Chevrolet slammed hard into the outside wall. There was no contact with any other cars.

After mechanical issues in two earlier playoff races, Elliott got to Texas eighth among the playoff contenders.

Elliott was the runner-up at Kansas last month but finished 36th at Martinsville last week after a mechanical failure. There was also his last-place finish among 38 cars at Dover, where his engine gave out after only eight laps.