The Latest: Rossi returns to pits after taking early hit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the IndyCar Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Michael Andretti’s tough weekend got even more challenging in the first quarter of Saturday’s IndyCar Grand Prix.

Alexander Rossi went four laps down at the start of the race when rookie Patricio O’Ward, of Mexico, ran into him as the green flag waved.

Rossi’s teammate, Ryan Hunter-Reay, then was hit by James Hinchcliffe in the first turn on a restart on Lap 16. Hinchcliffe was assessed a drive-through penalty.

Just ahead of Hunter-Reay, in the same turn, American rookie Colton Herta was spun by Jack Harvey. Herta dropped to 21st.

Swedish rookie Marcus Ericsson has been knocked out of the race with a broken rear suspension after his car spun in the 14th turn and skidded across the grass, the oval track and into the concrete wall.