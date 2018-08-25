The Latest: And they’re off for Xfinity race at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

The green flag is out for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America.

Pole-sitter Matt Tifft has the lead after the first lap. Cole Custer started second while James Davison started third.

Hall of Famer Bill Elliott started in 23rd place after coming out of retirement. The 62-year-old Elliott will have his son, Cup driver Chase Elliott, spotting for him on the Wisconsin road course.

The Xfinity race takes top billing this weekend in NASCAR with an off week on the Cup circuit.