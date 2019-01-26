The Latest: Zanardi has early problem with steering wheel

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the Rolex 24 at Daytona (all times local):

8 p.m.:

Fernando Alonso had no intention of staying awake for the entire Rolex 24 at Daytona. He didn’t even plan to really watch it, either.

Alonso put Wayne Taylor Racing into the lead in the twice-round-the-clock endurance race, then said he had a long nap in his future. He was the second driver in the Taylor lineup and passed Helio Castroneves to put the Cadillac at the front of the field.

Over nearly three hours of driving, the Spaniard built a lead of nearly 15 seconds.

Asked how his triple stint was, Alonso simply stated: “It was OK.”

He said he would shower, eat dinner and then sleep but wouldn’t turn the race on television because it would interfere as he attempts to conserve energy.

Alonso is in the Rolex for the second consecutive season and this race is kicking off his post-Formula One career. The two-time F1 champion retired in November and is racing only in events that bring him joy.

He will return to the Indianapolis 500 in May.