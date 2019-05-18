The Latest: Daly makes first qualifying attempt for Indy 500

<p> James Hinchcliffe, of Canada, looks at screens in his pit box during practice for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 17, 2019 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) </p>

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on Indianapolis 500 qualifying (all times local):

1 p.m.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso posted the second-slowest four-lap average in Indianapolis 500 qualifying Saturday and could be in danger of missing the May 26 race after going 225.113 mph.

Only one driver, Sage Karam, had a slower average. He went 215.723, slowing after he hit the wall on the second lap of his run.

Twenty-one of the 36 drivers have made attempts and 33 will start next weekend.

It’s been a tough month for Alonso and his team, McLaren Racing. The No. 66 Chevrolet also had electrical problems during a test at Indianapolis in late April, and Alonso crashed in practice Wednesday. He was driving a backup car, and the team struggled to find speed before and after Alonso’s crash.

Alonso said he had a cut right rear tire in qualifying.