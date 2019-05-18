The Latest: Daly makes first qualifying attempt for Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on Indianapolis 500 qualifying (all times local):

1 p.m.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso posted the second-slowest four-lap average in Indianapolis 500 qualifying Saturday and could be in danger of missing the May 26 race after going 225.113 mph.

Only one driver, Sage Karam, had a slower average. He went 215.723, slowing after he hit the wall on the second lap of his run.

Twenty-one of the 36 drivers have made attempts and 33 will start next weekend.

It’s been a tough month for Alonso and his team, McLaren Racing. The No. 66 Chevrolet also had electrical problems during a test at Indianapolis in late April, and Alonso crashed in practice Wednesday. He was driving a backup car, and the team struggled to find speed before and after Alonso’s crash.

Alonso said he had a cut right rear tire in qualifying.