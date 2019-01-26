The Latest: Zanardi has early problem with steering wheel

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the Rolex 24 at Daytona (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Taylor Racing Wayne, with anchor driver Fernando Alonso, has won the rain-wrecked Rolex 24 at Daytona. The race was called 10 minutes short of completion because heavy rain had created driving conditions too dangerous to continue.

The final third of the twice-round-the-clock endurance race was disrupted by rain and poor visibility, and teams complained that the conditions were untenable. Most of the final eight hours was run under a yellow flag and racing was halted under red-flag conditions for the final two hours of the event.

Teams waited at their pit stands for IMSA to make a decision.

Alonso is the third Formula One champion to win the Rolex 24, joining Phil Hill in 1964 and Mario Andretti in 1972. Alonso retired from F1 in November and is racing a schedule of bucket-list events this year.

The Spaniard made his Rolex debut last year as a warmup for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He was part of the winning team, and Alonso and Le Mans teammate Kamui Kobayashi joined the Taylor lineup to add Rolex watches to their victory memorabilia. The winning lineup also included Jordan Taylor and Renger van der Zande, the full-time drivers of the Cadillac Dpi.

Taylor also won the Rolex in 2017 when Jeff Gordon was the superstar driver in the lineup. His father, team owner Wayne Taylor, won it in 1996 and 2005.