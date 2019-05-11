The Latest: 3 car chiefs ejected after cars fail inspection

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The car chiefs for Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson were ejected after their cars failed inspection for a second time ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

All three made it through on the third try.

The trio was joined by eight others in failing the first round of inspection, including Aric Almirola, who qualified on the outside of the first row. In fact, five of the top eight qualifiers were sent to the back of the pack for failing inspection, including Daniel Suarez and Martin Truex Jr.

Pole-sitter Kevin Harvick made it through clean. Clint Bowyer will start next to him.