The Latest: Kahne hopes to return for final 7 NASCAR races

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

The first-ever NASCAR playoff race on the “roval” — a circuit that is a hybrid of road course and oval — is underway at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with pole sitter Kurt Busch leading the way on the track.

The 400-mile race features a 17-turn, 2.28-mile course that has a 35-foot change in elevation.

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson is trying to make it to the next round of the playoffs but is on the outside looking in at the top 12 in the point standings. Twelve of 16 drivers will advance. Johnson currently is 14th in the standings.