Series leader Scott Dixon on Gateway pole for IndyCar race

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Scott Dixon is on the pole for the IndyCar race at Gateway Motorsports Park, where qualifying was washed out and the series standings were used to determine the starting order.

Alexander Rossi has won the past two races to nip into Dixon’s lead. Rossi was also fast in the two practice sessions that were squeezed in ahead of Saturday night’s race.

It’s the first race for IndyCar since Robert Wickens was involved in a terrifying wreck last week at Pocono. Wickens’ car touched Ryan Hunter-Reay’s, and he went spinning into the catch fence. His car was obliterated and he was left with serious injuries to his spinal cord and extremities.

Wickens has undergone a series of operations and remains in a Pennsylvania hospital.