Pritchett secures No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying in NHRA

EPPING, N.H. (AP) Leah Pritchett secured the No. 1 qualifier in Top Fuel for the second consecutive season at New England Dragway on Saturday at the NHRA New England Nationals.

Pritchett took the top spot with a run of 3.742 seconds at 324.51 mph in her second qualifying pass on Friday. She earned the No. 1 qualifying position a year ago in Epping with a track record 3.673 pass. She has nine top qualifiers in her career.

Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) were the top qualifiers in their categories at the 13th of 24 events on the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Hagan took the No. 1 spot with a pass of 3.932 at 322.04 recorded during his second qualifying run Friday.

Anderson held on to the top spot in the Pro Stock class after driving to a 6.517 at 211.73 during his second pass on Friday.