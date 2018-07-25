Pietro Fittipaldi cleared to race in IndyCar rest of season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Pietro Fittipaldi will race this weekend in the IndyCar event at Mid-Ohio, his first competition since suffering serious leg injuries in a crash two months ago.

Fittipaldi was injured May 4 when he crashed a sports car in the FIA WEC event at Spa-Francorchamps. The IndyCar rookie has been rehabilitating his injuries in Indianapolis and was cleared to race this Sunday at Mid-Ohio.

Fittipaldi is scheduled to drive Dale Coyne Racing’s No. 19 for the remaining five IndyCar events this season.

Mid-Ohio will be Fittipaldi’s first race on a road course in the IndyCar Series. It will be just his second series start. He debuted at Phoenix in April but was injured before he could make his first attempt at racing in the Indianapolis 500.