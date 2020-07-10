NASCAR clears Justin Allgaier to race after Xfinity wreck

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — NASCAR cleared Justin Allgaier to race in Friday’s Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway afer he was released from a hospital for “non-racing related medical purposes.”

The JR Motorsports driver was involved in a last-lap overtime wreck Thursday night with several drivers. Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevy didn’t appear to sustain a hard hit, but he was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Timmy Hill and Ronnie Bassett Jr. —whose No. 90 Chevy Big hit at the end of @shadyrays 200!#NASCAR – #KentuckySpeedway – #ShadyRays200 – #TallPoursToughRacing https://t.co/vE6YtOPWno

— Kentucky Speedway (@KySpeedway) July 10, 2020 ”sustained heavy damage — were evaluated and released from the infield care center.

The JRM team tweeted Friday that Allgaier was being evaluated following his release from the hospital earlier in the day. Another tweet followed announcing he was cleared to race.

Allgaier, who stands sixth in points, raced in the top 10 for much of the night before finishing 20th. He is scheduled to start 20th in the second event of the Xfinity weekend doubleheader but must begin at the back of the field with seven others for using backup cars.