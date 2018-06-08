Max Verstappen fastest in 1st practice at Canadian GP

MONTREAL (AP) Max Verstappen has driven the fastest laps in the first two practices at the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix.

Verstappen completed the 2.71-mile (4.36-km) lap at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in 1 minute, 12.198 seconds on Friday afternoon, a full second better than his best time in the morning. That was 0.13 seconds faster than Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen.

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate, Monaco winner Daniel Ricciardo, was third. Then came three-time defending Montreal winner Lewis Hamilton, and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton is looking for his fourth straight and his seventh overall win in Montreal. The four-time Formula One champion leads this year’s standings with 110 points in the first six races, 14 points ahead of Vettel.