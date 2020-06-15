Managing director Cowell leaving Mercedes F1 team in July

BRIXWORTH, England (AP) — The Mercedes Formula One team says managing director Andy Cowell will be replaced by Hywel Thomas next month.

Cowell oversaw the development of the turbo hybrid engine that helped Mercedes win a record six straight drivers’ and constructors’ championships since 2014.

Mercedes said in a statement Monday that Cowell informed the team in January that he wanted to leave. He has since been working with head of motorsport Toto Wolff on a new management structure.

Thomas will now be responsible for developing the F1 engine with Cowell offering support in a consultancy role until early next year.

Wolff praised Cowell’s contribution in helping Mercedes match and then surpass Red Bull as F1’s most dominant team, after Red Bull won four straight driver-constructor doubles from 2010-13.

“He has made an outstanding contribution to our motorsport legacy and I have valued and enjoyed our working relationship since 2013,” Wolff said. “I am particularly pleased that we have been able to work together to create a new leadership structure, by building on the strength in depth of the team.”