Leclerc leads 2nd practice for German GP ahead of Vettel

HOCKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Charles Leclerc finished ahead of Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel on Friday in the second practice for the German Grand Prix.

Leclerc was. 124 seconds clear of Vettel and .146 ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, the defending Formula One champion and championship leader. Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was fourth, trailing Leclerc by .662.

The second practice was briefly suspended with about 15 minutes left after French driver Pierre Gasly went off the track and into the barriers, mangling both tires on the left side of his Red Bull car.

“I lost it. I’m OK,” Gasly said over the team radio before getting out of the car.

The 23-year-old Frenchman is having a difficult first season with Red Bull and has yet to secure a podium finish after 10 races.

Earlier Friday, Vettel topped the first practice by .255 seconds ahead of Leclerc.

In sweltering heat, with track temperatures reaching 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was fourth quickest and Bottas was fifth.

Bottas misjudged a late turn and swerved into gravel. He managed to retain enough control of his car to avoid the barriers.

The Finnish driver was not at his best, also going briefly off the track during the second practice.