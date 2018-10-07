Kyle Busch, Harvick start NASCAR race at Dover on front row

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are on the front row for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Dover International Speedway.

Busch and Harvick lead NASCAR with seven wins as the series shifts into the second round of the playoffs.

Stewart-Haas Racing holds four of the 12 playoff spots with Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Aric Almirola. Team Penske is right behind SHR with Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski. Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman are in the field for Hendrick Motorsports. Martin Truex Jr. (Furniture Row Racing), Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing) and Kyle Larson (Chip Ganassi Racing) round out the playoff drivers.

Dover marked the first race where NASCAR bets could be placed on site. The line at the kiosk was steady all morning and stretched about 40 deep an hour before the flag dropped to start the race. Busch and Harvick each had 3-1 odds to win the race.