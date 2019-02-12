Kalitta, Hight win at NHRA season opener

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Doug Kalitta, Robert Hight and Bo Butner were victorious at the NHRA season opener.

Kalitta took home the Top Fuel victory with a 4.014-second pass at 269.29 mph in his Mac Tools dragster, defeating defending series champion Steve Torrence in the final round Monday. The finale was postponed a day because of rain.

After qualifying in the seventh position, Kalitta took down Scott Palmer, Billy Torrence and Terry McMillen on the road to victory.

Hight powered to the Funny Car win with a run of 3.881 at 329.75 in his Auto Club of Southern California Chevrolet, taking down Jack Beckman.

Hight sat atop of the category following qualifying and took down Terry Haddock, Bob Tasca III and team owner John Force en route to his 46th career win.

In Pro Stock, it was a rematch of the 2018 Winternationals. Butner defended his event title against teammate Jason Line.

The 2019 season continues with the NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park