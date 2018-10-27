Johnny Sauter wins Martinsville for series-best 4th time

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Johnny Sauter will again race for the Truck Series championship, getting an automatic berth into the finals by winning Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.

Sauter won for the fourth time in a truck at Martinsville. This win, in the opening race of the series’ round of six, was good for one of the four slots in the Nov. 16 season finale. It gave the Sauter the most victories in the series at the Virginia track.

Brett Moffitt, a playoff driver, finished second and was followed by non-title contenders Myatt Snider, Ben Rhodes and Kyle Benjamin.

Sauter led 148 of 200 laps in Martinsville.

Playoff driver Grant Enfinger spun late in the race and finished 14th, lowest among the six title contenders. Justin Haley finished sixth, Noah Gragson was seventh and Matt Crafton 13th for the remaining playoff drivers.

Sauter won the 2016 Truck Series championship but finished second last season.